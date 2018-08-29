FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna, known for its classic men's suits, said it would buy a majority stake in Thom Browne, an insurgent American label, underscoring the family firm's ambitions to reach new markets and court a younger set of customers. nyti.ms/2wnFAbj

- A post by a senior Facebook Inc engineer, Brian Amerige, that went up quietly on the company's internal message board last week took off inside the social network and ever since, more than 100 Facebook employees have joined to form an online group called FB'ers for Political Diversity the aim of which, according to Amerige's memo, is to create a space for ideological diversity within the company. nyti.ms/2LBa7an

- U.S. President Trump, in a series of early morning Twitter Inc posts, attacked Alphabet Inc's Google for what he claimed was an effort to intentionally suppress conservative news outlets supportive of his administration. nyti.ms/2wvQHhp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

