PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug. 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it was strengthening how it verified which groups and people place political advertising on its site requiring advertisers to demonstrate that they are registered with the U.S. government. nyti.ms/2Hy6yCJ

- Hudson's Bay Co said on Wednesday its department store chain Lord & Taylor would be acquired by Le Tote Inc. nyti.ms/2HybHdR

- Federal agents on Wednesday raided the home of the president of the United Automobile Workers union in the midst of a widening investigation of financial wrongdoing by union and management officials. nyti.ms/32afeH3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)