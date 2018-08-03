PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc on Thursday became the first publicly traded American company to be worth more than $1 trillion when its shares climbed 3 percent to end the day at $207.39. The gains came two days after the company announced the latest in a series of remarkably profitable quarters. nyti.ms/2OE45bL

- The Trump administration on Thursday put forth its long-awaited proposal to freeze anti-pollution and fuel-efficiency standards for cars, significantly weakening one of Barack Obama's signature policies to combat global warming. nyti.ms/2AAyIf9

- The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday to 0.75 percent, their highest levels in nearly a decade as it seeks to tamp down inflation and make preparations for a potential economic downturn as Britain exits the European Union. nyti.ms/2OGA2A3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)