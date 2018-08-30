PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and Canada are aiming to reach a deal by the end of the week that keeps the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement intact, as President Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada expressed optimism that the two countries could resolve their differences. nyti.ms/2omdDMw

- President Trump attacked CNN, writing on Twitter that the network had been "caught in a major lie" in connection to an article it published in July about claims made by the president's former personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. nyti.ms/2BXyFLh

- President Trump surprised the White House counsel Donald McGahn II, by abruptly announcing that McGahn will be leaving his job this fall, effectively forcing the long-anticipated exit of a top adviser who has cooperated extensively in the investigation into Russian election interference. nyti.ms/2C7r64O

- Fallout from the trade war between the United States and China has prompted Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media executive and former mayor of New York City, to relocate what was planned as a conference of global business and political leaders in Beijing to rival Davos, the elite annual conclave in Switzerland. nyti.ms/2wqqDVQ