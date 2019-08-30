PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug. 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and food delivery service DoorDash said Thursday that they would spend a total of $90 million on a ballot initiative that would essentially exempt them from the proposed bill to treat their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. nyti.ms/2Hxk8WO

- South Korea' s top court raises the possibility that Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's de facto leader Jay Y. Lee will be imprisoned again, Lee was freed last year after being jailed for bribing former President Park Geun-hye. nyti.ms/2HAdfnC

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that companies that make reusable, snakelike cameras to examine patients internally should begin making disposable versions, because the current models cannot be properly sterilized and have spread infections from one patient to another. nyti.ms/32oq7p9

- The U.S. president Donald Trump administration laid out on Thursday a far-reaching plan to cut back on the regulation of methane emissions, a major contributor to climate change. nyti.ms/2HzrEjV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)