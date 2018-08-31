PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- England has proposed a ban on selling energy drinks to children. A government statement on the proposal said that two-thirds of children ages 10 to 17, and a quarter of those from 6 to 9, consumed energy drinks. And it cited concerns including childhood obesity and the effects of caffeine and sugar on behavior in school. nyti.ms/2oq9qr8

- Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday that it planned to sell off its fresh food and overseas businesses, as it retreats from efforts to move beyond its historical strength in packaged foods. nyti.ms/2MG2nt8

- In a letter to congressional leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump said the government would forgo an automatic 2.1 percent pay increase for federal workers scheduled for January 1 and specified that there would be no across-the-board increase for 2019. nyti.ms/2MI1n7A