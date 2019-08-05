PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- HSBC Holdings Plc announced the surprise departure of its Chief Executive Officer John Flint on Sunday night, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment". nyti.ms/2Ypds7z

- China's currency weakened past the psychologically important point of 7 to the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than a decade, a move that reflects the growing severity of the trade war with the United States. nyti.ms/2Ypemkt

- Iran seized an Iraqi oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, its state television reported on Sunday, the third time Tehran has reported detaining a tanker in the last month as the United States applies its campaign of "maximum pressure," sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the country. nyti.ms/2ZANevu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)