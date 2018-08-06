PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nucor Corp and United States Steel Corp , two of America's biggest steel manufacturers — both with deep ties to administration officials — have successfully objected to hundreds of requests by American companies that buy foreign steel to exempt themselves from President Trump's stiff metal tariffs. nyti.ms/2Ofk7HU

- As Amazon.com Inc continues its search for its second headquarters, some city officials can't find out what tax credits and other inducements have been promised to the company and there is a growing legal push, as taxpayers could get saddled with a huge bill and have little chance to stop it. nyti.ms/2OdweoU

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a Trump Tower meeting between top campaign aides and a Kremlin-connected lawyer was designed to "get information on an opponent". nyti.ms/2Mm8oa1