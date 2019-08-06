PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Department store chain Barneys NY confirmed weeks of speculation by announcing at midnight on Monday that it was seeking bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its business and pursue a sale. (nyti.ms/2YGZ9Xu)

- New Media Investment Group Inc, a holding company that controls GateHouse Media, announced that it had agreed to buy Gannett Co, the owner of USA Today and more than 100 other publications nationwide, in a transaction valued at roughly $1.4 billion. (nyti.ms/2GQNuPw)

- L Brands Inc, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, is losing its longtime chief marketing officer Ed Razek, a departure that adds to the turbulence at the once-dominant lingerie company. (nyti.ms/2GObHpY)

- A group of Democratic senators has demanded in a letter sent to Alphabet Inc's Google's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, that the internet giant convert its more than 120,000 temporary and contract workers to full-time employees. (nyti.ms/2GJJ5xZ)

- HSBC Chief Executive Officer John Flint is stepping down after 18 months in the role, a surprise announcement that the bank said Monday was "by mutual agreement with the board." Noel Quinn, the bank's chief executive for commercial banking, will fill the top job on an interim basis while the bank begins a global job search. (nyti.ms/2GOzrKs) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)