PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp on Monday asked the administration for an exemption from the 10 percent tariffs as the company imports much of its aluminum from its facilities in Canada, which is among the countries subject to President Trump's metals tariffs. nyti.ms/2nfxs7L

- The U.S. Justice Department on Monday laid out its case against a federal court's approval of the AT&T Inc and Time Warner merger, criticizing a judge for "erroneously ignoring fundamental principles of economics and common sense." nyti.ms/2nj8EvM

- Indra Nooyi on Monday announced that she was stepping down as chief executive of PepsiCo Inc and handing the reins of the multinational conglomerate to Ramon Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of the company, in October. nyti.ms/2MoTLD3

- Top technology companies like Apple Inc, Google , Facebook Inc and Spotify Technology SA , erased most of the posts and videos on their services from Alex Jones, the internet's notorious conspiracy theorist, thrusting themselves into a fraught debate over their role in regulating what can be said online. nyti.ms/2OgWr68