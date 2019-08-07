PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Drug maker Novartis AG concealed manipulated data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while applying for approval of gene therapy treatment Zolgensma and then delayed reporting the issue, the agency said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2YuU359

- Kerry Brougher, the director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is leaving his position this summer, before a date has even been set for the museum's opening. nyti.ms/2GOGfYs

- The Markup, a technology-focused news organization, on Tuesday announced the return of Julia Angwin, the original editor in chief, more than three months after she was fired in a move that prompted nearly the entire editorial staff to resign. nyti.ms/33gArAF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)