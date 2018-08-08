PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk, in a terse and cryptic Twitter post on Tuesday, declared that he was ready to take Tesla Inc private, suggesting later on in a statement to Tesla employees that being a public company, beholden to shareholders, created perverse incentives for short-sellers. nyti.ms/2OSJctu

- Snap Inc, the maker of the Snapchat app, said on Tuesday it lost three million daily active users in the second quarter from earlier this year making it the first time since the company went public in early 2017 that it had reported a decline in users. nyti.ms/2vrZ9yP

- Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc had a role in the disappearance of about $4 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad. nyti.ms/2LYmVN3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)