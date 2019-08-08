PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration on Wednesday took a tactical step in its trade confrontation with China, by releasing a rule that restricts government agencies from doing business with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. nyti.ms/2ZHj8Xb

- China's central bank on Thursday set the midpoint of the renminbi's daily trading range above 7 to the American dollar for the first time in more than a decade, a move that threatens to again escalate the trade war with the United States. nyti.ms/2YQjPMA

- FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would end domestic ground deliveries for Amazon packages when the contract between the companies expires at the end of August. nyti.ms/2YOeyJD