PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 9

Aug 9 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp said it had called off its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies Inc, the grocery retailer, after the deal appeared to lose the support of its shareholders. nyti.ms/2Mvq4Ah

- New York became the first major American city on Wednesday to halt new vehicle licenses for ride-hail services, dealing a significant setback to Uber Technologies Inc in its largest market in the United States. nyti.ms/2Mf2lHB

- Alarmed by plunging television ratings for the Academy Awards, the organization behind the Oscars said it would add a category for "outstanding achievement in popular film" and shorten the telecast by giving out some statuettes during commercial breaks. nyti.ms/2OSHDM5

- The non-profit news organization ProPublica announced a new initiative on Wednesday to provide funding for local news outlets to pursue investigative projects focused on state government. nyti.ms/2nkBlZc