PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 9

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Facebook Inc is pitching a new media initiative to license articles from some of the largest American news publishers and display that content inside the social network's mobile app, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. nyti.ms/2YUYkuf

- Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, exceeding $5 billion, and its slowest-ever revenue growth. nyti.ms/2KC9WNC

Japan's economy, the third largest in the world behind the United States and China, grew at an annualized rate of 1.8% in the second quarter of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the country's cabinet.