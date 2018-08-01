FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it had identified a political influence campaign that was potentially built to disrupt the midterm elections, with the company detecting and removing 32 pages and fake accounts that had engaged in activity around divisive social issues. nyti.ms/2KeIlQ7

- The federal government began clearing a path on Tuesday for online lenders and payment companies to more easily and directly compete with traditional banks, a change that one regulator said would allow innovative businesses to expand nationwide. nyti.ms/2AAEtcC

- Apple Inc reported another strong quarter of profits on Tuesday, as consumers kept buying iPhones and paying more for them, news that could soon help make the Silicon Valley giant the first public company to be worth more than $1 trillion. nyti.ms/2M8sJQ7

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
