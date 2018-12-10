PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Chinese government said on Sunday it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, to protest the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and the elder daughter of its founder. nyti.ms/2Qmydgo

- Superhero movie "Aquaman" collected $94 million over the weekend in China, validating a risky plan by Warner Bros to release the movie in the Middle Kingdom before anywhere else. nyti.ms/2BeMaTh

- Nick Ayers, the main focus of U.S. President Donald Trump's search to replace John F. Kelly as chief of staff in recent weeks, said on Sunday that he was leaving the administration at the end of the year. nyti.ms/2GiKxcC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)