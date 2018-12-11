PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A two-year legal battle between Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc reached a new level of contention on Monday when Qualcomm said a Chinese court had ordered Apple to stop selling older iPhone models in China. nyti.ms/2Lb8ZLP

- The lawyers of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday fought for her to be granted bail while she awaits a decision on whether she will be extradited to the United States. The judge, Justice William Ehrcke, is expected to rule on the bail request on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2Uyex7x

- The Governor of India's central bank, Urjit Patel, resigned on Monday after tussling for months with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over its desire to exert more control over the bank's regulations and tap its reserves to increase government spending. nyti.ms/2RQhRcr