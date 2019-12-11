PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House and House Democrats on Tuesday reached an agreement to strengthen labor, environmental, pharmaceutical and enforcement provisions in President Trump's North American trade pact. nyti.ms/36mUSww

- A New York state judge on Tuesday handed Exxon Mobil Corp a victory in the civil case brought by the state's attorney general that argued the company had engaged in fraud through its statements about how it accounted for the costs of climate change regulation. nyti.ms/2LJrM2v

- The University of Phoenix agreed to a $191 million settlement on Tuesday with the Federal Trade Commission, which said the school had lured in students with fraudulent claims about partnerships with major companies. nyti.ms/34dM4aB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)