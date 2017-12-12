PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Germany's domestic intelligence agency has accused China of using LinkedIn and other social media sites to infiltrate the German government, a charge that the Chinese government promptly denied. (nyti.ms/2jQIxuR)

- The U.S. Treasury Department released a one-page analysis of the nearly 500-page Senate tax bill on Monday that suggested the $1.5 trillion plan would more than pay for itself, assuming the economy grows much faster than any independent analysis of the bill has projected. (nyti.ms/2z2H4th)

- HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said that the United States authorities were preparing to dismiss criminal charges against the bank, five years after it reached an agreement to avoid prosecution related to lapses in its money-laundering controls. (nyti.ms/2jwAAhr)

- Volvo AB is putting video cameras into cars equipped with its latest driver-assistance features and giving them to five families, aiming to gather data that will help develop fully autonomous cars for highway use by 2021, Marcus Rothoff, a Volvo executive, said at an event on Monday.