PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, was granted bail of C$10 million ($7.51 million), while awaiting extradition to the United States from Canada, a judge ruled on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rydreF

- A U.S. House committee on Tuesday grilled Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc's Google, about everything from search result bias and the data Google collects about its users to plans for a censored service in China. nyti.ms/2SFk36D

- Amazon.com Inc has hired well-connected lobbyists to convince lawmakers and residents of the benefits of its new hub in Long Island City in New York. nyti.ms/2UFtCV9 ($1 = 1.3317 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)