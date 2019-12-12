PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that his agency had made mistakes in its handling of the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets and that the planes, which remain grounded, would not fly again this year. nyti.ms/36ouceT

- The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year and officials signaled they would wait to see how the economy fares before making another move. nyti.ms/34dVeEn

- The European Commission introduced on Wednesday its centerpiece climate strategy that, if approved, would pivot the world's third-biggest polluter to climate-friendly economic policies and nudge coal-reliant nations with payouts worth billions of euros. nyti.ms/2rrJ9y1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)