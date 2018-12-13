PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walker & Company, a maker of health and beauty products, was acquired by Procter & Gamble Co on Wednesday for an undisclosed sum. nyti.ms/2PAatzO

- British Prime Minister Theresa May survived the gravest threat yet to her embattled leadership on Wednesday, winning a party confidence vote and averting a leadership battle that threatened to plunge the country into prolonged crisis. nyti.ms/2Lc0Eb1

- Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after denouncing Trump and explaining that "I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds." nyti.ms/2PzFLXF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)