PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- The United States has settled on final terms of a partial trade deal with China, several people familiar with the negotiations said. nyti.ms/2EfAEca

- The Federal Trade Commission is considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook Inc to prevent the social network from integrating several of its messaging services, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. nyti.ms/2qS8px6

- The federal labor board handed McDonald's Corp a major victory on Thursday, ordering a judge to approve a proposed settlement between the company and the government that the judge had previously rejected. nyti.ms/34djuGt

- The Senate voted 72 to 18 to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, as the agency faces pressure to reduce teenage vaping and weighs competing interests on a long-delayed proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes. nyti.ms/2YJFqI5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)