PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said on Thursday it would build a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, where it could eventually employ 15,000 people, amid a broader expansion that will create thousands of jobs in several American cities. nyti.ms/2SQj0Rz

- The European Central Bank said on Thursday that at the end of December it would stop adding to its stock of government and corporate bonds, the so-called quantitative easing program it has used to hold down interest rates and encourage lending. nyti.ms/2QVidBe

- General Electric Co said it would sell a majority stake in ServiceMax, whose software is used to manage industrial field service workers, to Silver Lake Partners, a private equity firm. nyti.ms/2Es8M6N

- A Virgin Galactic spacecraft flew more than 50 miles above the Mojave Desert in California on Thursday, climbing into the edge of space for about a minute, a crucial milestone in the race to make big-business space tourism a reality. nyti.ms/2S6pA68