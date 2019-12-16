Company News
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trump administration officials predicted big gains for the economy from a newly announced trade deal with China, but the economic losses sustained during a 19-month trade war will not be easy to make up. nyti.ms/34m3uBZ

- California will spend $187 million next month to push its residents to participate in the 2020 census in a bid to ensure an accurate count of its population. nyti.ms/34nG3IO

- Amazon Inc's Ring security system is facing scrutiny after owners of the devices reported recent hacks in four states. nyti.ms/2M0eui6

