Company News
December 17, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 17

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Kotex tampons, said it has voluntarily recalled several lots of its product because of a defect that caused them to unravel upon removal, leaving pieces inside consumers' bodies. nyti.ms/2QEcUa3

- President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Ryan Zinke was resigning as interior secretary after a troubled tenure, but the investigations into Zinke's actions are likely to continue, according to Delaney Marsco, the ethics counsel at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group. nyti.ms/2QCA5le (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.