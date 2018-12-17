PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Kotex tampons, said it has voluntarily recalled several lots of its product because of a defect that caused them to unravel upon removal, leaving pieces inside consumers' bodies. nyti.ms/2QEcUa3

- President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Ryan Zinke was resigning as interior secretary after a troubled tenure, but the investigations into Zinke's actions are likely to continue, according to Delaney Marsco, the ethics counsel at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group. nyti.ms/2QCA5le (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)