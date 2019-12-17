PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. aerospace firm Boeing Co will temporarily stop making the 737 Max next month, its most popular passenger jet, the company said on Monday. nyti.ms/36EcJzd

- Vox Media said that it would eliminate the 200 freelance positions at its sports outlet, SB Nation, to comply with the state legislation. nyti.ms/2rUJucv

- Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is nearing a deal to sell its Uber Eats service in India to Zomato, an Indian food-delivery service. nyti.ms/36IjU9q

- The Sackler family - owners of Purdue Pharma - withdrew more than $10 billion from the company, distributing it among trusts and overseas holding companies. nyti.ms/2M41urT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)