PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The CBS Corp, said its former chief executive, Leslie Moonves, would not receive his $120 million exit payout as he misled the company about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and tried to hide evidence. nyti.ms/2Bpixi1

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is facing criminal charges from the Malaysian government over its work for the 1MDB investment fund. The prosecutors in Malaysia filed charges against Goldman on Monday, accusing it of defrauding investors by raising more than $6 billion for the fund. nyti.ms/2BoLISb

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it planned to create a $1 billion campus in New York. The internet company's push into one of Manhattan's most famous neighborhoods positions it to become one of New York's biggest occupants of office space. nyti.ms/2Bw4cQK

- The Trump administration is planning to roll back Obama-era policies aimed at ensuring that minority children are not unfairly disciplined, arguing that the efforts have eased up on punishment and contributed to rising violence in the nation's schools. nyti.ms/2Bn7R3o