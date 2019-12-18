Bonds News
December 18, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 18

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. energy utility firm PG&E Corp reached a $1.7 billion settlement with California regulators for deadly wildfires started by its equipment in 2017 and 2018. nyti.ms/2PAPQqN

- Coal mining company Murray Energy Corp's former chief executive Rober Murray paid himself $14 million and earmarked nearly $1 million for casting doubt on man-made climate change, as per the court filings. nyti.ms/2S3Tk6Q

- The U.S. senate on Tuesday voted to pass a bipartisan $738 billion defense policy bill. nyti.ms/2RYRKmC

