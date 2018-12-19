PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Breast implants made by Allergan Plc that have been linked to an uncommon form of cancer are being taken off the market in Europe, French authorities announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2QHZH07

- A federal judge on Tuesday doubled down on his hesitation to approve the merger settlement between CVS Health Corp and Aetna, asking the combined companies to take steps to keep some operations distinct while he completes his review. nyti.ms/2QCH917

- France has been working with other countries on a European Union-wide digital tax on companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, but some members of the bloc have balked at the proposal. nyti.ms/2QHenfW

- A federal government committee and other top regulators in the United States have approved the proposed merger between T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, paving the way for a union between the country's third- and fourth-largest wireless operators. nyti.ms/2QH0E8M