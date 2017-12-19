PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European regulators are accusing Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of the global furniture retailer Ikea, of pushing the concept of thriftiness beyond the limits of the law by maneuvering to reduce its tax bill in the countries where it operates. nyti.ms/2khj5yB

- A driver for Uber Technologies Inc in Lebanon was arrested in connection with the killing of a British diplomat in Beirut over the weekend, and the ride-hailing company said that it was cooperating with the authorities. nyti.ms/2AWYnum

- The Trump administration formally accused North Korea on Monday night of creating the WannaCry cyberattack that briefly paralyzed the British health system and placed ransomware on computers in dozens of countries around the world. nyti.ms/2oMXm6D

- U.S. President Donald Trump presented a blueprint for the country's national security that warned of a world in which the United States would face rising threats from Russia and China, as well as from governments, such as North Korea and Iran. nyti.ms/2kId6lQ