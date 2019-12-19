PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. president Donald Trump called Boeing Co's chief executive on Sunday to discuss the company's plans to halt production of the 737 Max, according to three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. nyti.ms/3700nlh

- Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA of France said Wednesday that they had agreed to the terms of a merger that would create the world's fourth largest automaker. nyti.ms/2MbTu8h

- U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc's customers reported widespread service disruptions around the country Wednesday morning, experiencing problems making outgoing calls, texting and browsing the internet. nyti.ms/36QKNs4

- UK's advertising regulator issued a series of decisions against British American and three other makers of e-cigarettes, all for illegally promoting their products on Instagram. nyti.ms/2PXC1l2 (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)