PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc on Sunday removed from its marketplace holiday ornaments, a bottle opener and other products displaying images of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz after the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland shared images of the products on social media, prompting widespread outrage. nyti.ms/2rPBf0X

- The wealth tax proposed by Elizabeth Warren has support of six in 10 Americans, according to a new nationwide poll conducted by the online research firm SurveyMonkey for The New York Times. nyti.ms/33AKShv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)