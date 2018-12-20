PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday and signalled that it expects additional rate increases next year in a display of measured confidence in the economy that came despite financial market worries and political pressure to suspend rate increases. nyti.ms/2QJfJH2

- E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is near to inking a deal to become business partners with Altria Group Inc. The union entails cigarette company Altria investing $12.8 billion for a 35 percent stake in Juul, at a $38 billion valuation. nyti.ms/2QGLMHG

- Johnson & Johnson lost its motion on Wednesday to reverse a jury verdict that awarded $4.69 billion to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. nyti.ms/2QEOUng