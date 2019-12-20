Funds News
December 20, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 20

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is negotiating with federal prosecutors to pay a fine of as much as $2 billion, and have a subsidiary plead guilty, to settle claims about its role in a scheme to loot billions from a sovereign wealth fund in Malaysia, a person with knowledge of the matter said. nyti.ms/2Mdqf53

- The House and Senate have now passed a provision that would ban the sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21, at a time when Congress and the Trump administration are facing public pressure to reduce the soaring rates of teenage vaping. nyti.ms/2PJnqLj

- The majority of commercial facial-recognition systems exhibit bias, according to a study from a federal agency released on Thursday, underscoring questions about a technology increasingly used by police departments and federal agencies to identify suspected criminals. nyti.ms/34Hzpgo

- Democratic lawmakers, asked Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, to list steps the bank is taking to combat discrimination against black customers and employees following a New York Times report about racism at some of the bank's branches in Arizona. nyti.ms/2EOeUV7

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below