PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, was re-arrested on Friday on charges of breach of trust, making it increasingly unlikely he would soon be released from a Tokyo jail. nyti.ms/2BvrMND

- Campbell Soup Co named Mark Clouse, the former head of Pinnacle Foods, as its new chief executive on Thursday, a crucial step in the company's efforts to regain market share and increase profit. nyti.ms/2BybRxX

- The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday took a key step toward allowing oil and gas drilling in a pristine wildlife refuge in Arctic Alaska, putting forth proposals it said would protect the animals there but that would end decades of environmental protections. nyti.ms/2BIaRrt

- Uber Technologies Inc said its autonomous vehicles returned to public roads on Thursday, nine months after one of its self-driving cars killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. nyti.ms/2BycqYB