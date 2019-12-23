PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co's new spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner, safely parachuted to Earth on Sunday, landing atop inflated airbags before dawn at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. nyti.ms/2sbXaQF

- In a private meeting last week in Washington, Federal Aviation Administration's head Stephen Dickson reprimanded Boeing Co's chief executive Dennis A. Muilenburg for putting pressure on the agency to move faster in approving the return of the company's 737 Max jet. nyti.ms/2MnjQEn

- Movie ticket sales in the United States and Canada will total roughly $11.45 billion for the year, a 4 percent decrease from 2018. That preliminary estimate, released by Comscore on Sunday, took into account the $175.5 million collected by "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" over the weekend. nyti.ms/2PQmZi0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)