PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 24

- A couple in Britain who were detained in connection with the illegal use of drones that sowed three days of chaos at Gatwick Airport were released on Sunday without charge, and the police said they had recovered a "damaged" drone near the airport that was being forensically examined. nyti.ms/2GASNVy

- An oil-exploration ship contracted by Exxon Mobil suspended operations off the coast of Guyana over the weekend after it was approached by a Venezuelan navy vessel in a renewal of a century-old border dispute. nyti.ms/2GMWXd0

- A tsunami in Indonesia's Sunda Strait struck two of the country's islands, killing at least 222 people and injuring more than 800, officials said. nyti.ms/2GC43kx