PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co said on Monday that it had fired its chief executive, Dennis A. Muilenburg, who was unable to stabilize the company after two crashes involving its best-selling 737 Max plane killed 346 people. nyti.ms/36YozEm

- BMW Group, the German car manufacturer, faces an investigation in the United States by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Monday. nyti.ms/2MnQgyI

- Rivian, an electric-vehicle start-up that has drawn an impressive roster of backers, announced Monday that it had received a $1.3 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc, the mutual fund company. nyti.ms/2SphmZZ

- A dispute over the dismissal of dozens of workers from the Marciano Art Foundation widened on Monday as lawyers representing a former employee accused the organization of breaking a state law that requires notice before mass layoffs. nyti.ms/2EMoeZg