PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 26

- Greg Kelly, a United States citizen and a former director of Nissan Motor of Japan, was released from a Tokyo jail on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/2SjK6AA)

- An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in United States custody early Christmas Day, the second death of a child in detention at the southwest border in less than three weeks, raising questions about the ability of federal agents running the crowded migrant border facilities to care for those who fall ill. (nyti.ms/2ENLet6)

- Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured on Tuesday when a man with a knife hijacked a bus and drove it into traffic in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian Province, according to state media reports. (nyti.ms/2Q0rzqV)