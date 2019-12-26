PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A member of Japan's Parliament was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking bribes from a company that wanted to build one of the first casinos in Japan, which legalized them just three years ago. nyti.ms/2ZoQuL1

- Travis Kalanick, the founder and former chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, has stepped down from the company's board of directors, severing his last tie with the business. nyti.ms/2Qnkymn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)