Company News
December 26, 2019 / 5:45 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 26

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A member of Japan's Parliament was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking bribes from a company that wanted to build one of the first casinos in Japan, which legalized them just three years ago. nyti.ms/2ZoQuL1

- Travis Kalanick, the founder and former chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, has stepped down from the company's board of directors, severing his last tie with the business. nyti.ms/2Qnkymn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below