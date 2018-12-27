PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Indian government dealt a surprise blow on Wednesday to the e-commerce ambitions of Amazon and Walmart , effectively barring the American companies from selling products supplied by affiliated companies on their Indian shopping sites and from offering their customers special discounts or exclusive products. (nyti.ms/2SnuagG)

- LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid Hoffman, the tech billionaire whose money was spent on Russian-style social media deception in a Senate race last year, apologized on Wednesday, saying in a statement that he had not approved the operation and did not support such tactics in American politics. (nyti.ms/2Smkrat)