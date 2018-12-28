PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump visited American military forces on Wednesday in Iraq, making his first trip to troops stationed in a combat zone only days after announcing his intention to withdraw the United States from foreign wars in Syria and Afghanistan. (nyti.ms/2BIPF4o)

- Facebook's Instagram briefly changed how users moved through their feeds Thursday morning, forcing them to swipe left or tap through horizontally rather than scroll vertically. The update, which was quickly reversed, appeared to affect iPhone users but not those with Androids or those using the app on desktop. (nyti.ms/2BHAuZf)

- A giant plume of smoke colored by bright blue light exploded into the night sky on Thursday in Queens, New York with authorities determining that an electrical transformer at a Con Ed facility was to blame. Con Edison said there had been "a brief electrical fire" at one of its substations in Astoria, "which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area." (nyti.ms/2BKBIDa) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)