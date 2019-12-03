Regulatory News - Americas
December 3, 2019 / 5:58 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 3

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration said on Monday that a new French tax that hit American technology companies discriminated against the United States, a declaration that could lead to retaliatory tariffs as high as 100 percent on French wines. nyti.ms/2Yf9ZVR

- U.S. President Donald said on Monday that he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina, a move that would shatter previous agreements with these countries. nyti.ms/34NBcBy

- Facebook Inc said on Monday it would begin testing a "data portability" tool in Ireland that would allow users to move photos and videos from Facebook to Google Photos. nyti.ms/33K8KPM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below