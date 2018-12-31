PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission faces backlash after Facebook Inc data scandals, for what critics call a systemic failure to police tech giants and their vast appetite for personal data. nyti.ms/2BOSDEt

- Reed O'Connor, a federal judge in Texas, who ruled this month that the entire Affordable Care Act was invalid, issued a stay in the case on Sunday, meaning that the law will remain in effect while the ruling is appealed. nyti.ms/2BQdpn7

- President Trump has repeatedly called allies, reassuring them that he will not yield on his wall demands, but he has not reached out to Democrats, whose votes he needs for a deal. nyti.ms/2BQfmQt

- Children of Carlos Ghosn, the jailed auto executive who oversaw an alliance that sold more than 10 million cars a year, believe accusations of financial misconduct against him are part of a revolt within Nissan against exploring a possible merger with Renault SA. nyti.ms/2BPkkNx