PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd who was facing charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan, has fled the country and taken refuge in Lebanon, to escape what he called "injustice and political persecution." nyti.ms/2Qy1t0H

- Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Monday, seeking an injunction to prevent the state's landmark freelancer law from taking effect against them on Jan. 1 as scheduled. nyti.ms/2u6kUq1

- Wyze Labs executives said that information like camera information, Wi-Fi network details and email addresses of customers of 2.4 million of customers had been exposed to the public. nyti.ms/2MJc3ko

- A court in China on Monday sentenced He Jiankui, the researcher that claimed to have created the world's first "gene-edited" babies, to three years in prison for carrying out "illegal medical practices." nyti.ms/37pvYgh