PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp said it had agreed to buy Aetna Inc for about $69 billion in a deal that would combine the drugstore giant with one of the biggest health insurers in the United States and has the potential to reshape the nation's health care industry. nyti.ms/2BvLS8J

- Wang Huning, the professor-turned-Communist theoretician who has been a major adviser to three Chinese leaders, called for security and order on the internet as part of five proposals he made to guide the future of cyberspace. He also emphasized China's technological prowess, and said more should be done by the government to guide the development of new industries like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. nyti.ms/2ArCfbP

- New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is going to Washington for oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a case that could legalize sports betting in New Jersey, and the governor made clear last week that the stakes give this trip special, personal meaning. nyti.ms/2nppPyp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)