PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Verizon Communications Inc's Oath Inc has agreed to pay about $5 million to settle charges from the New York attorney general that the media company's online advertising business was violating a federal children's privacy law. nyti.ms/2BNSFh4

- Current and former employees of the British fashion chain Ted Baker are accusing the company's founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin of inappropriate behavior, citing a "forced hugging" policy and a workplace culture that "leaves harassment unchallenged." nyti.ms/2BQq62F

- A new contract with Marriott International that will give housekeepers in San Francisco an eventual $4-an-hour increase and better protections against sexual harassment was approved Monday, ending a nine-week strike by 2,500 workers at seven hotels in that city. nyti.ms/2BNXTt9

- China vowed to stem the supply of the powerful opioid fentanyl flowing into the United States. It pledged to target exports of fentanyl-related substances bound for the United States that are prohibited there, while sharing information with American law-enforcement authorities. nyti.ms/2BPAA2g

