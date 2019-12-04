PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Tuesday that he was in no rush to end a long trade war with China, suggesting that he could wait until after the 2020 presidential election to strike a deal. nyti.ms/2DIUImT

- Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who founded Google over two decades ago, are stepping down from executive roles at Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, they announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/33FGzBu

- A U.S. federal appeals court said Tuesday that Deutsche Bank AG must turn over detailed documents about President Donald Trump's finances to two congressional committees. nyti.ms/2Yb4CqS

- PG&E Corp repeatedly failed to properly maintain a power line built nearly a century ago even though it cuts through a heavily wooded and mountainous area that experiences strong winds, a 700-page report by the California Public Utilities Commission concluded. nyti.ms/2rRqg7v